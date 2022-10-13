The UK’s laissez faire approach to energy needs a good rethink

Contrast it with the European approach. Like the UK, EU countries offer substantial support for consumers and businesses to cushion the blow of rising energy costs. But unlike the UK, Europe is going for demand management. The EU’s target is to cut gas consumption by 15% and electricity use by 10% by end-March 2023. Many countries have public campaigns to contain demand, an approach that fits with the literature on how to achieve energy savings in a hurry, says Yael Parag, vice-dean of the School of Sustainability at Reichman University in Israel. “To be honest, I don’t understand the rationale behind not giving advice to people." It can help ensure that vulnerable folks like the elderly don’t take unnecessary risks.

