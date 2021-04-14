The UK’s Sewell report reveals a failure to see racism for what it is

The Sewell report coincided with the passing of Philip of Windsor, the man who could not be king even though he married the queen. Eulogies and encomia followed for the man who was known as much for being worshipped as a living deity on a South Pacific island as for his remarks that royalists politely explained away as ‘gaffes’, but which demeaned those who did not look or talk like him. Unsurprisingly, the Daily Mail, the tabloid frequently accused of stoking racism, published a 144-page tribute to Philip, and broadcasters provided wall-to-wall coverage, provoking many complaints to regulators. The Mail targeted Gopal, who made the perfectly reasonable point that the British monarchy had benefited from slavery, and that it was a “white" institution. Ask Meghan Markle. (Late last year, the Mail paid libel damages to Gopal for making false insinuations about her). The insults and intimidation that she and others face reveal the ugliness that the Sewell report curiously enough can’t find.