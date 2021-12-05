The UK smackdown of Meta’s Giphy deal is an antitrust omen

The UK agency said it was killing the deal because in the future it could “harm social media users and UK advertisers." That marks a big shift in how it scrutinizes tech deals. The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) revamped the way it assessed digital deals earlier this year. It would start looking at how competition could be warped in the future, not just in the past. This meant, for instance, that it spent more time looking at Giphy’s future plans than it would otherwise have.