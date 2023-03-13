The Ukraine conflict’s surprises offer valuable lessons

Weaponization of everything: This is a strange war. While there are some red lines, like ‘no fly zones’, no supply of Western aircraft to Ukraine and care taken not to cross the Polish border, Russia and the West have weaponized almost everything in sight. Russia has weaponized oil and gas supplies, grain and fertilizer chains, and routes from the Sea of Azov. The West has weaponized central bank reserves, access to the Swift transfer system and international sporting events, and imposed sanctions on individuals and institutions. Moscow has shown disregard for the United Nations charter, even as the West abandoned its obligation to go by a ‘rules-based system’. Both sides have lost the plot. In a major crisis, ‘principles’ are often abandoned. Once dumped, they take a long time to be credibly restored.