The Ukraine crisis could help Biden reinvent his presidency

On the issue of higher inflation, the US president has moved from saying it was expected and would be temporary to blaming it on the greed of American businesses and proposing more regulation and spending as remedies. Again, he defaulted to an anti-capitalist narrative. It would be better for the economy, and better politics, for Biden to say what’s true: that with hindsight, it’s clear the fiscal stimulus in the American Rescue Plan was too big, but that erring on the other side would have been worse; that inflation will come down as supply-side blockages ease; and that the US Federal Reserve is on the case.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}