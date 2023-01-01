The Ukraine war and its fallout on Asian security issues

In pursuing this objective, the Indo-Pacific has been set back by one of the great political and human tragedies of 2022: former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzō’s assassination by a lone gunman. Abe had spent the nine years of his two premierships, and the year left to him after he retired from office, contemplating the types of alliances, treaties, and institutional structures that would be needed to provide guideposts and guardrails within which Asia’s inescapable dynamism could be peacefully channeled. He recognized that Asia is not nearly as dense with multilateral organizations and alliances as Europe is, and that such bodies are fundamental to the maintenance of peace and prosperity.