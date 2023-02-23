The Ukraine war has shaken up a delicate post-Cold War order
- Sharpened global polarization has made it harder for India to pursue multi-alignment effectively
On 24 February, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, not only provoking the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, but also setting in motion geopolitical trends that are likely to change the contours of the post-Cold War global order. Putin’s misadventure has once again proved that it is easier to start a war than bring it to a conclusion, as one year into the conflict, there is no sign of an end game. Russian forces are struggling even as the Ukrainian resistance aided by Western weaponry has been able to hold its defences. But the human costs remain high, with Russian forces now resorting to indiscriminate bombing of urban spaces and infrastructure.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×