The Ukraine war has shaken up a delicate post-Cold War order

A year on, neither side has been able to make a decisive breakthrough. The stalemate is quite obvious on the ground, with the outcome of the war remaining highly uncertain, but in a short period of 12 months, the strategic contours of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape have been radically transformed. The Trans-Atlantic alliance Nato has been revived and Europe is once again seeing the virtues of geopolitics. Most significantly, in a decisive break from its post-World War II foreign policy of caution, Germany today is at a turning point (‘zeitenwende’) in European history. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was forced to confront the consequences of European reluctance to engage with the changing strategic landscape, and he had to accept that “with the invasion of Ukraine, we are now in a new era." Once one of the strongest proponents of close ties with Russia, Berlin has not only managed to significantly curtail its energy dependence on Russia, but has also announced a massive increase in defence spending to build “a powerful, state of the art, the advanced army that protects [Germany] reliably." Within the EU, there has been an interesting shift in power to the east, with eastern European nations asking and getting a more robust pushback against Russia. And Nato is back in demand, with its frontiers now actually reaching Russian doorsteps, something that was Putin’s ostensible reason for starting the war.

