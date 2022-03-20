The Ukraine war has unacknowledged shades of grey

Yes, it is. All war is ghastly, but Zelensky has possibly been led by false assurances from the West into an avoidable disaster. All he can do now is bank on the resilience of his soldiers, plead for support and produce emotive memes. Of course, his showbiz background is serving him well. It is estimated that as many as three dozen senior members of his government are from the film and TV world, most of them friends and colleagues from his TV and stand-up comedy days. These include his chief of staff, head of the presidential administration, chief policy adviser and the vice-president of his intelligence service. If only the people of Kosovo or Iraq had some film producers and screenplay writers as their leaders.