The Ukraine war has worsened Japan’s island feud with Russia

As it overturned precedent to follow the US and Europe in imposing harsh sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, Japan said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept a helicopter— thought to be Russian—that had entered its airspace. That fuelled more sniping between Japan and Russia, which have been at odds over four small islands that lie between them since the end of World War II, preventing them from formally ending hostilities. The outbreak of war in Europe has turned rising tensions into downright antagonism, with Russia saying it would halt talks on a peace deal due to sanctions Tokyo has imposed over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

