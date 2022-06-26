The Ukraine war’s trauma may not ease for a long time5 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 05:53 AM IST
Neither side seems ready to back down but economies across the world can’t bear such sustained pain
With apparently no end in sight, the four-months-long war in Ukraine is getting messier by the day, with grim implications all round for the whole world. Here are just some of the events that occurred over the last week.