The Ukraine war’s trauma may not ease for a long time

Elsewhere in Europe, Emmanuel Macron became the first French president in decades who failed to garner an absolute majority in the country’s parliament. He will now have a much harder time passing legislation, in the face of opposition from both the far left and the far right. To quote a Bloomberg report carried by Livemint.com, “The result pushes France into a situation that has become common across Europe with the emergence of new populists and environmental parties. Germany’s Olaf Scholz won last year’s election with the lowest share of the vote of any chancellor... Spain’s two-party system has broken down over recent elections leaving Pedro Sanchez governing with a minority coalition while Italy, long the most unstable of Europe’s major countries, is governed by the technocrat Mario Draghi after its previous coalition collapsed in the midst of the pandemic."