Opinion | The uncomfortable question of who our worst-off are

Cities liberated Dalits to a large extent. Here they are anonymous and free of ancient culture. Except in some situations, like marriage, nobody seems to care much for their caste. No one of sane mind practises untouchability anymore, not even in villages; let us ignore for a moment what the pandemic has unleashed—making everyone an untouchable to everyone else. A Dalit Zomato delivery agent or an air-conditioner mechanic on Urban Clap will not fear that moment when his name is shared with a customer. If you dig deeper into many contemporary “caste atrocity" stories, what may emerge are layers of personal feuds that are couched as instances of casteism.