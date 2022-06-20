The undeniable shift in our heat and rain cycles

Kausani has changed dramatically over time. Once, this peaceful hill town played a significant role in the lives of many of our country’s leading lights. One of them is the Father of the Nation. When Mahatma Gandhi arrived here in June 1929 from Andhra Pradesh, he was in poor health. The bright mornings of Kausani made such an impact on him that he authored his famous book Anasakti Yoga based on the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in just two weeks. Apart from the Anasakti Ashram where Gandhiji stayed, there is Sumitranandan Pant Gallery, a museum dedicated to the great Hindi poet who was born here. Pant’s poetry is known for its romanticism inspired by nature’s beauty. Kausani gave so much to great people like Gandhi and Pant, but what happened to it? Not only Kausani, but the entire Himalaya appears to be pleading for help.