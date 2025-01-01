Opinion
The understated leadership of Manmohan Singh was rare and inspirational
Summary
- He was gentle, self-assured and open to all views, with a keen ear for those who disagreed. These are valuable qualities for decision-makers who must resist groupthink, especially in sycophantic workplaces.
A year into his undergraduate degree in economics at Cambridge, Manmohan Singh found his scholarship from Punjab University was not adequate for his expenses there. He occasionally had to resort to skipping meals or making do with a Cadbury’s bar.
