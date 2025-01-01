The understated leadership of Manmohan Singh was rare and inspirational

But, the circumstances of losing his mother when he was barely a toddler might have played a role in making him the understated man he was. As early as his defence of his PhD thesis on India’s export pessimism, published as a well-reviewed book in 1964, his advisors at Oxford thought he needed to be more forceful in putting his well-reasoned points across, just as many did when he failed to discipline cabinet members when he was prime minister.