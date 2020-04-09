Opinion | The unequal burden placed on Indians by our covid response

The lockdown is now in its third week and expectations are that it would be extended further. Opinion is divided on whether this is a better way of dealing with the pandemic as opposed to increasing testing, which could have better identified the pattern of the infection’s spread. What is certain, though, is that the lockdown, while aiming to avert a humanitarian crisis that the infection’s spread can lead to, is ending up causing just that by way of the resultant economic distress.

The central government has, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, stated that 1.5 million workers are being given shelter and food by their employers or industry. Another one million are housed in relief camps and shelters set up by government agencies and non-governmental organizations, with food being provided to 8.4 million people. These are staggering numbers but still only a small fraction of the people in need of urgent help. Recent data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed a spike in unemployment rates to 30% in urban areas and 23% in the country as a whole. An International Labour Organization report sees as many as 400 million workers at risk of falling into poverty. While a better understanding of the economic impact of the lockdown will only be available once more data emerges in the coming months, there is little doubt that the economy is headed for difficult times.

But unlike the coronavirus, which does not discriminate on the basis of age, gender, caste, religion or economic status, the economic cost of fighting this pandemic is being unfairly borne by those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. While those with savings, assets and access to regular jobs with paid leave can withstand the effects of the lockdown, they form a small fraction of India’s working population. For the majority engaged in informal employment including those in agriculture, migrants and casual wage workers, the economic lockdown is a bigger worry than the pandemic itself. The sight of swarms of migrants walking back to their villages is a reminder of the inadequacy of our social protection regime and a lack of faith in the government’s ability to protect them during an emergency. Many hoped for better options in their villages. But falling agricultural prices and broken supply chains are likely to create just as large a crisis of livelihoods in rural areas as elsewhere. These areas have so far not seen a large-scale spread of the infection. But they are more vulnerable to medical emergencies, given the low immunity of people arising from malnutrition and lack of quality healthcare.

Unlike the deaths from the pandemic that are reported daily, there are no hard estimates of the loss of lives due to economic distress. But if media reports and past trend are to be believed, the human costs of economic distress could turn out to be much greater than the pain caused by pandemic. These may not show up in the short run, but the cumulative impact of the resultant decline in food intake and loss of livelihoods as well as incomes could push millions into poverty and starve many. However, this is not a trade-off between protecting lives from the pandemic and the economic crisis. Medical science is yet to provide a definitive solution to address covid-19 and save lives. But the means for saving the vulnerable from economic distress are well known.

Most governments around the world are simultaneously and with equal aggression working on a strategy of protecting informal workers and the poor from the fallout of the economic crisis. The ₹1.7 trillion fiscal package announced by the Indian government may appear generous, but falls too short of the level of fiscal spending needed to deal with a humanitarian crisis of this scale. A large part of the announced package comprises pre-scheduled spending, with less than half of the total forming new expenditure. The stimulus is also only a fraction of the bailout given to the corporate sector last year in the form of tax concessions to weather the economic slowdown. What we need now is to expand India’s safety net through social-sector spending much wider, with fewer exceptions and broader coverage. Ignoring this economic crisis may lead to a larger human catastrophe than what we would prevent through an aggressive response aimed at only containing the virus. As we protect the vulnerable among us, we also need to rethink our economic policies so that greater emphasis is laid on social protection and expansion of basic services such as health, education, nutrition and other basics. The pandemic allows us that opportunity.

Himanshu is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi