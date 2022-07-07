The outrage against Bakra Eid slaughter is misleading

The legend of Ibrahim and his elder son Ishmael bears two messages for Muslims: that sacrifice means surrendering something dear in the way of the Almighty as a test of faith; ‘qurbani’ is not an object. Khan questioned the ritual practice of helpless animals bought and slaughtered, saying he was unable to see any semblance of sacrifice in this. Expectedly, clerics and custodians of the religion were rattled, and condemned Khan’s remarks, asking him to shut up and stick to films. As I recall, a few even debated him on news shows, patronisingly trying to teach him that the ritual held great significance for believers. Khan argued that blindly following a ritual, without imbibing its philosophy, was deeply flawed. His call for introspection was lapped up by prejudiced commentators. They mischievously appropriated the sincere criticisms of an “insider" to single out a community for its alleged savagery. Such attempts to pick on Muslims have multiplied in various spheres since then.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}