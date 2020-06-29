Opinion | The unfulfilled promise of the goods and services tax

One of the original fatal design flaws was to base everything on a mythical “revenue neutral rate", or RNR. (See my Mint column of 18 November 2019, ‘Time to give up the bogey of a revenue-neutral tax rate’). Since everything was pegged to this rate, the entire GST system drifted far above the 12% rate envisaged in the original tax reform reports of 2001-02. Another fatal design flaw was in the compensation promised to states. To bring them on board, the Centre dangled the carrot of reimbursing any revenue shortfall. What was the base case? A uniform and rosy rate of 14% growth in GST revenues for the first five years. This assumption was a serious error, as described in a paper of Vijay Kelkar and V. Bhaskar of Pune International Centre. A blanket five-year guarantee gives states no incentive to make tax efforts of their own. Nor does it make an allowance for an economic downturn, such as the one caused by covid. And the GST compensation cess is almost completely gobbled up by the Centre. So, compensation to states is inadequate, or delayed, or both. This is especially problematic, coming at a time of increased fiscal needs to fight the pandemic.