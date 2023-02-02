The Union budget for 2023-24 is rather well placed on fiscal math

To get the consolidated government deficit (Centre plus states) in 2022-23, we have to add on the states’ aggregate fiscal deficit, on which there is some uncertainty. States had a statutory fiscal deficit cap of 3.5% of GDP in aggregate, with an extra 0.5% conditional on power sector reforms so onerous that only 60% of them at most were likely to achieve it. Later in the year, states were allowed additional borrowing to pay their dues to pension funds for employees on the New Pension Scheme. Altogether these make for an outer limit on states’ aggregate fiscal deficit at 4% of GDP. A long-term zero interest loan from the Centre to states of ₹1 trillion was additional, but will get netted out when aggregated with the Centre’s numbers. But states faced two negative whammies. The Central ministry of finance ordered their off-budget borrowings in past years (estimated at ₹6 trillion in aggregate) to be brought on-budget in a staggered manner between this and the next three fiscal years. States’ market borrowing would have been reduced to accommodate this on-shoring within their permissible fiscal deficit, but they seem to have been cautious about utilizing even such market borrowing entitlement as they had. This is perplexing especially in view of a second whammy, of having been commanded to pay off current dues and past arrears to power sector utilities (this is independent of the power sector reforms needed to qualify for the additional borrowing entitlement).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}