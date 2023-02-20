The Union budget kept interests of the social sector close at heart

After the budget, there have been claims, both calm and agitated, of a “slashing" of social sector spending, referred to as an “anti-poor" policy of the Indian government. Nothing could be farther from the truth, as no government can afford to ignore the basic needs of most of the populace in the world’s largest democracy. An altogether different picture emerges when one examines the data for recent years. We present some facts about the progress made on the provision of various social services for citizens of the country and then dwell upon proposals in the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the context of the social sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}