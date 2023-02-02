The Union budget ticks all the right boxes for India Inc

With corporate balance sheets in good shape and capacity utilization at high levels, India Inc appears ready for its next phase of growth. This, and the proposed massive increase in infrastructure spending, should help an uptick in the private capital expenditure cycle. While that may mean a slight increase in India Inc’s gearing levels, currently at a decadal low, it would likely be more than offset by higher revenues and operating profits emanating from enhanced capacities. With robust capitalization and declining non-performing asset levels, banks are also in far better shape today to support this growth.