Opinion | The untold story behind the evolution of privacy rights

When they wrote their article in 1890, Warren and Brandeis were young lawyers setting out to make a name for themselves and their eponymous law firm. They were both incredibly smart men who had graduated first and second in their class in Harvard—Brandeis with marks so high that they would not be surpassed for another 80 years. Like all good entrepreneurs, they tried to get published to showcase their scholarship, thereby enhancing the reputation of their practice. But why they chose this subject matter of all the options available to them is not quite clear. As good as it was, the article was nothing like the previous two they had authored in the Harvard Law Review—both of which had discussed the mundane but presumably more commercially lucrative Law of Ponds.