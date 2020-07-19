Opinion | The US anti-racism movement might work in favour of racists

There is no denying America’s history of systemic racism, but could these anti-racism activists, with their bipolar view of the world, end up giving racists just the tools they need to pursue their venal agenda? Caucasian racists can now cite the activists’ starkly black-and-white campaign as proof that they were right all along—that people of colour do not believe in the “idea of America" (whichever way racists define it). When one side reduces all American history to a skin-pigment narrative and calls for endless penitence, it may be arming the other side, which propagates its own hateful melanin story, and confusing the innocent. The attacks on men regarded as America’s greatest national heroes—including the two most prominent founding fathers—may be intensely disturbing to a very large number of average Caucasian Americans who are not racist in any manner, but whose deepest beliefs and pride in their country are now being called foolish delusions at best.