The US Fed came as close as it could to calling out a ‘bubble’

I would wager that the Fed isn’t laughing about it. Still, a quick search of ‘crypto’ in the financial stability report turns up only one result: a table on page 68 of 80 that shows cryptocurrencies rank as the ninth-most-cited potential shock over the next 12 to 18 months, trailing comparatively mundane topics such as the drawdown of the Treasury general account and threats that are always out there, like cyberattacks. For better or worse, the central bank isn’t yet ready or willing to wade into the debate about the exponential increase in the value of crypto assets. Remember, its previous report was released in November, when Bitcoin was trading at about one-fourth of its current value. It’s telling that the rapid price appreciation did not even warrant a mention this time.

