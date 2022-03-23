The US Fed faces a quandary familiar to emerging markets

That was then. What about now? Is there still an optimal policy response for the Fed? I worry that, being so late and having lost so much credibility in recent times, the Fed is far away from the policy world of “first bests". Rather than having a way to contain inflationary expectations, cause no undue damage to the US economy and meet its dual objective [of price-stability and sustainable employment maximization], the Fed is increasingly being forced to consider what is the least bad policy mistake it wishes to be remembered for: meeting its inflation target by causing a recession, or allowing high and potentially destabilizing inflation to persist well into 2023.

