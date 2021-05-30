The US Fed faces a tough call on acting fast against inflation

Powell described how Greenspan resisted pressure to raise rates in the late 1990s in response to low unemployment and the accompanying idea that breakout inflation was around the corner. Greenspan had a hunch that old models [based on the so-called ‘Phillips Curve’ of an inverse relationship between inflation and joblessness] were off the mark and the economy could grow at a faster pace without overheating. The Fed hiked the benchmark rate just once from mid-1996 through late 1998. Powell was clearly impressed: “Under Chairman Greenspan’s leadership, the Committee converged on a risk management strategy that can be distilled into a simple request: Let’s wait one more meeting; if there are clearer signs of inflation, we will commence tightening. Meeting after meeting, the Committee held off on rate increases while believing that signs of rising inflation would soon appear. And meeting after meeting, inflation gradually declined."