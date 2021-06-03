The US Fed has begun to exit the market it changed forever

Is there any reason to think the Fed won’t step in again if credit markets freeze? Probably not. In fact, when Chair Jerome Powell was asked during his July press conference whether the central bank could buy stocks with its emergency powers, he didn’t exactly slam the door on the hypothetical. “Honestly, we haven’t tried to push it to, you know, what’s the theoretical limit of it. I mean, I think, clearly, it’s supposed to replace lending. That’s really what you’re doing. You’re stepping in to provide credit at times when the market has stopped functioning," he said. But the Fed’s secondary-market credit facility did not work like that. In fact, the one that was meant to serve such a function, the primary market corporate credit facility, went entirely unused.