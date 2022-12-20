The US Fed ought to take the digital yuan far more seriously

If the US Federal Reserve still wants proof of China’s intention to challenge the dollar’s hegemony, it should look no further than a small Hong Kong experiment. Last week, Bank of China, one of the city’s big deposit-takers, had its offer of 500 trial accounts tied to the e-CNY, the electronic version of official Chinese money, snapped up in two days. Customers each get 100 yuan in digital form, which they can spend at mainland stores, the JD.com website or a supermarket chain. This debut underscores Beijing’s resolve: Even before the digital yuan can become a payment instrument of choice at home, authorities are testing it in another market. Expect the trials to pick up speed as the e-CNY integrates with Hong Kong’s sFaster Payment System, a 24x7 network for people to pay one another and settle bills instantly via mobile numbers, email addresses or QR codes. Once that link is in place, someone with a bank account in Hong Kong should be able to shop with digital yuan on Alibaba’s Tmall and Taobao sites without paying credit card fees or facing their digital wallet inefficiencies.

