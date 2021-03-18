The US Fed refuses to humour another bond market tantrum

Powell was pressed on what was missing from the Fed’s projections to hold off on forecasting an interest-rate increase in 2023. After all, core inflation in each year through 2023 is expected to be at least 2%. “The state of the economy in two or three years is highly uncertain, and I wouldn’t want to focus on the exact timing of a rate increase that far into the future," he said. “The fundamental change in our framework is that we’re not going to act pre-emptively based on forecasts, for the most part, and we’re going to wait to see actual data. I think it will take people time to adjust to that, and the only way we can really build the credibility of that is by doing that."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}