The US Fed’s chief has finally aced the art of communication4 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 10:44 PM IST
Powell’s policy commentary was just as hawkish as the US needed
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell managed to thread the needle. After unwittingly igniting rallies in stocks and bonds with mixed messages on the path of interest rates earlier this year, Powell this time was able to capture the nuance needed to explain the increasingly fraught path of monetary policy. So not only did he suggest the US Fed is on the cusp of slowing the pace of rate increases—one for doves—he also said the ‘terminal’ rate is likely to be higher than policymakers forecast in September—for hawks. Not an easy message to deliver, but one that came across loud and clear.