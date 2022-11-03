The US Fed’s chief has finally aced the art of communication

Speaking about those lags, Powell said: “You want to consider them but not take them literally. So I think it’s a very difficult place to be but I would tend to be—want to be—in the middle looking carefully at what’s actually happening with the economy and trying to make good decisions from a risk management standpoint, remembering of course that if we were to overtighten we could then use our tools strongly to support the economy whereas if we don’t get inflation under control because we don’t tighten enough now we’re in a situation where inflation will become entrenched." The end result of Powell’s press conference is something his Fed colleagues must surely see as a sign of success: yields on two-year US Treasury notes rose eight basis points on the day and the S&P 500 Index retreated about 2.5%, keeping financial conditions tight and probably dashing any hopes that doves may have had that a policy ‘pivot’ was imminent.