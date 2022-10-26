The US Fed’s pace of rate hikes will determine accident risks4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:23 PM IST
The Fed faces a complex inflation-growth-stability configuration
The heated debate about how central banks should respond to persistent high inflation has focused primarily on how high interest rates should go and how long should they stay there. A third issue, that of front-loading the increases, is particularly relevant in this rate cycle. After all, central banks are seeking not just to lower inflation without unduly damaging growth and jobs, they also face the challenge of steering a fragile financial system in which a market malfunction can significantly damage economic well-being.