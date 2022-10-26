The US Fed’s pace of rate hikes will determine accident risks

Consider the US Federal Reserve. Having badly misdiagnosed inflation last year and fallen behind its price-stability mandate, it has intensified its policy response over the last few months. The June rate increase of 75 basis points was the first of that size in 28 years, and it was followed by two likewise increases, a record, with a third one expected at its next meeting. This Fed rate-increase cycle, which has already delivered a total of 3 percentage points in just over six months, is the most front-loaded one in a long time. A cooling US housing market, sharp appreciation of the US dollar and the headaches given to other countries worldwide are examples of its effects.