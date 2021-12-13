The US Fed should go beyond just doubling its QE taper rate

Historically, as the world’s most powerful central bank, the Fed has been at the centre of both these questions, with consequential domestic and international effects. By failing to demonstrate a credible understanding of inflation and acting accordingly in a timely fashion, the Fed can itself be the cause of unanchored inflationary expectations. This creates a dynamic that is much more powerful and problematic than the original catalyst for inflation, which, in this case, is a sudden deficiency of aggregate supply because of supply chain disruptions and labour shortages. As inflation rises higher and more durable than it would have been otherwise, the danger increases not just of an unnecessary economic slowdown but also an outright recession. Historically, this has been the result of the Fed having to slam on the policy brakes in a late and disorderly attempt to regain control of its credibility and its inflation mandate.