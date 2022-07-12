The US Federal Reserve may get pushed to reopen its money taps

In fact, in 2011, Thomas Hoenig, who was the then president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, had warned that “the Fed would find it extremely difficult to end a quantitative easing program once it began." As Leonard writes paraphrasing what Hoenig said: “If the Fed pulled back on quantitative easing, it might cause interest rates to rise. That, in turn, would put more pressure on the Fed to keep buying [bonds] to keep the price of … borrowing artificially low." Also, in 2020 and 2021, a lot of the money printed by the Fed and other central banks was deposited directly into the bank accounts of people. While this created inflation, it also led to a quick economic recovery. In this scenario, there will be great pressure on the Fed and other central banks, from politicians and people at large, to go back to quantitative easing. To conclude, commodity prices crashing from their highs is another indicator of the high chances of an economic recession. So, will the US Fed keep raising interest rates to kill inflation, or will it open up its money tap all over again? I hope I am wrong, but I am betting on the latter.

