The US Federal Reserve needs four major failure correctives4 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 10:44 PM IST
It should fix its analysis, forecasts, response and communication
It should fix its analysis, forecasts, response and communication
Listen to this article
Global economy watchers and market participants will be paying a lot of attention this week to how the US Federal Reserve describes the American economic outlook, to the magnitude of its interest rate increase and whether it changes the pace of its balance-sheet contraction. Yet, for the well-being of the US and also the global economy in general, the answer to these questions is less important than whether the Fed shows seriousness about fixing four significant failures that continue to fuel one of the country’s worse policy mistakes in decades: Failures of analysis, forecasts, response and communication.