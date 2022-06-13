The US Federal Reserve’s job has become a lot less enviable4 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 01:21 AM IST
Spare some sympathy for a central bank saddled with uncertainty
Are interest rates too high or too low? A simple enough question, you might think. If only. The problem is that the system connecting the US Federal Reserve’s main policy tool, the setting of interest rates, to what it ultimately wants to affect—inflation and employment—has many moving parts. One can’t answer the question without a grasp of the context.