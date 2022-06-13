The US Federal Reserve’s job has become a lot less enviable

But the point is that the economy is not where the Fed wants it to be. Even if we knew what the neutral rate was in this other world—0.5% in real terms is a popular choice—this wouldn’t say anything useful about where things stand right now. Still, a simple answer is ever in demand. One can highlight any number of other metrics and say, “Use this to judge the policy rate." Together with the ghostly neutral rate, labour-market measures are in vogue—understandably, because the Fed’s challenge is to get inflation down without job losses. So the Fed is advised to focus on quit rates, or the ratio of vacancies to joblessness (the Beveridge curve), or separations, or ‘discouraged workers’ or whatever.

