The US Federal Reserve’s role in America’s string of bank failures1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:37 PM IST
Many vulnerabilities were created by banks themselves but quantitative easing had an impact that must not be overlooked
The recent bank collapses in the US seem to have an obvious cause. About 90% of the deposits at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank were un-insured, and uninsured deposits are understandably prone to runs. Moreover, both banks had invested significant sums in long-term bonds, the market value of which fell as interest rates rose. When SVB sold some of these bonds to raise funds, the unrealized losses that were embedded in its bond portfolio started coming to light. A failed equity offering then set off the run on deposits that sealed its fate.
