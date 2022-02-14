The US grab of Afghan money is unfair and unconscionable

Let’s remember that this entire crisis was triggered by the poorly planned US withdrawal after two decades of war and what appears to be a complete lack of foresight about how to deal with the aftermath. In the uproar that followed last week’s announcement, many in Afghanistan and its diaspora pointed out the obvious: This appears to be a backward attempt to punish Afghanistan for its role in the 2001 attacks on the US. If so, it was off-target. Of the origins of the 9/11 hijackers, 15 came from Saudi Arabia, two from the United Arab Emirates and one each from Lebanon and Egypt. Not one was Afghan. The Taliban, which ruled most of the country, had provided refuge to Osama bin Laden; but, given that the median age of Afghans today is 18, those attacks took place before many were even born.

