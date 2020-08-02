Opinion | The US is belatedly facing up to the ugly truth about shifty China

Secretary of state Henry Kissinger visited China in 1971, and soon after, the US began providing financial and military assistance. In the late 1970s, Deng Xiaoping realized that to prosper, China needed to obtain knowledge and skills from the US, the key being technology. In 1979, Deng and President Jimmy Carter signed agreements that led to the US providing China, as analyst Michael Pillsbury put it, “the greatest outpouring of American scientific and technological expertise in history". The next year, the US granted China most-favoured-nation status as a trading partner. Wrote Pillsbury in 2015: “There is no available accounting of all the activities funded by the US government to aid China. Not only is America funding its chief opponent, it doesn’t even keep track of how much is being spent to do it."