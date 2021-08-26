The US market regulator can’t seem to get beyond tough talk

The agency’s record isn’t promising. It was slow and reactive between 2018 and 2020, despite the Trump administration’s hardline rhetoric on China. That was the conclusion of a study by CLSA and Mithra Forensic Research. By looking at the exemptions the SEC used to deny Freedom of Information Act requests, the study found that only five companies—iQiyi Inc, TAL Education Group, GSX Techedu Inc, Alibaba and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp—were investigated in that three year period. All, except for the state-owned China Petroleum, were short-seller targets. In other words, the SEC appeared to have relied mostly on whistleblowers instead of its own internal investigative methods—such as accounting forensics or big data—to identify suspect companies. In June, Gensler fired William Duhnke as chair of the PCAOB, a win for liberal senators Warren and Bernie Sanders, powerful voices on the Senate’s banking and budget committees. The Trump appointee was criticized for being ineffective and taking record low actions against auditors.