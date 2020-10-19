The US may be blazing a trail to regulate social media

I may have been wrong. It isn’t just the prospect of a President Biden. Politicians from both sides of the divide are showing a willingness to externally police and monitor social networks, rather than leave the job to these platforms. US President Donald Trump recently asked for Section 230 to be repealed in a tweeted response to Facebook’s decision to take down unverified claims of corruption by Biden’s family. Last week, adding fuel to this fire, associate justice Clarence Thomas of the US Supreme Court referenced the whole of Section 230 in a decision on another matter that had relied on a rare interpretation of it to deny immunity in Malwarebytes Inc. vs Enigma Software Group USA, LLC. Associate justice Thomas agreed with a judicial decision taken to turn down an appeal on the case, which had been decided in a lower court, but in his written opinion, he launched into a musing on Section 230 in general, arguing that US courts had interpreted it too broadly. In his view, its provisions had been used by US companies to censor free speech beyond the original intent of the law.