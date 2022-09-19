The US military-industrial complex has no end in sight5 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 02:30 AM IST
The money in war is one reason it has been engaged in armed conflict for 200 years without a break
The Congressional Research Service (CRS) is the think-tank of the United States Congress, what we call Parliament in India. CRS has about 600 employees—lawyers, economists, reference librarians and scientists. Its mandate is to provide independent research and information to public officials. “Non-confidential" reports are accessible on the CRS website.