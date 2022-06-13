The US should not delude itself over how its global role is valued

Many of these tensions were evident in a recent speech by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on America’s approach to China. He described China as “the most serious long-term challenge to the international order", arguing that “Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress." Blinken is correct that many of the elements of the post-World War II order, such as the UN Charter, are not purely American or Western. But it is far from certain that China poses a greater threat to those truly universal constructs than the US does. For example, much of the trouble that US policymakers have with Chinese economic practices relates to domains (especially trade, investment and tech) where universal rules hardly prevail.