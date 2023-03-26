The US subscription economy is overstretched and may snap4 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Subscriptions for just about everything are simply not sustainable
It’s been more than a decade since the internet generation became accustomed to paid subscriptions with Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix. It made sense when Apple Music and Spotify joined in, charging for unlimited music streaming. Some people even got into box subscriptions through the likes of beauty and trinkets box FabFitFun or grooming products box DollarShaveClub. But the subscription economy has finally gone too far in the US. It has expanded to include free iced tea with a $11.99 monthly Panera subscription, free delivery of 7-Eleven snacks for $5.95 a month or Chinese-American food from PF Chang’s for a monthly $6.99. It doesn’t end there. Companies from Sweetgreen to Sephora now offer subscriptions for discounts on orders or free same-day delivery.