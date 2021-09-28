The use of NFTs by cyber games can explain their utility

When you purchase the NFT of a work of digital art, you aren’t buying the artwork itself—you are just purchasing a record on a blockchain ledger that identifies you as the owner of that record, not the artwork with which it is associated. You are neither entitled to rights over the underlying artwork, nor can you prevent others from copying it. I concluded the article by remarking that people will find value wherever they see it and that there is little we can do to intervene—but I couldn’t help feel that there was more to NFTs than that.

