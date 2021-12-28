The value and vulnerability of centralized data storage

The most obvious benefit of these frameworks is the resulting improvements in the ease of doing business. Once data is capable of moving between institutional silos using digitally authenticated flows, businesses will be able to rely on the veracity of the underlying information to offer their customers a range of paperless, presence-less services that would otherwise not have been possible. This in turn allows data to be used, with the consent of the user, in many more ways and by different entities than originally envisaged. In the health sector, for example, this means that data can be aggregated longitudinally, offering a view of the cumulative medical history of a patient across all of that person’s touch points with the healthcare system.