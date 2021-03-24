The value of home schooling in a village that straddles two states

The next day during my run, I saw an elderly Sikh man trying to balance his cycle carrying two large haystacks. The cycle’s chain was broken. We chatted as I helped him push the cycle to the nearest repair shop. He is a farmer with 4 acres of land and is over 70 years old. His family were refugees of Partition. He is grateful to that land for accepting them, even now. One way he has reciprocated is by helping Bengali families settle in that area when many fled their homes after the 1971 war. The demography tells the story: this district has an 8% Bengali and a 10% Sikh population, while 22% are Muslim. It has large industries run some of India’s biggest companies, and thousands of small-scale ones. Vast farmlands with small land holdings separate its industrial belts. The alluvial plains are fed by rapid flowing rivers, and which rise up to become gorgeous mountains.